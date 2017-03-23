I have no expert knowledge of Syria, have never been there, and speak no Arabic. Like most in the West, I rely on the media and NGOs for information. Too often, though, they let us down. Given the stakes, I felt I could not ignore this, and decided to do what I could about it – which is to ask ‘who to believe about Syria?’

Equipped with just a little logic and epistemology (i.e. an alertness to contradictions and unfeasible knowledge claims) I have tried to work out just how we have been misled regarding the war in Syria.

How We Were Misled About Syria: Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

How We Were Misled About Syria: Amnesty International

How We Were Misled About Syria: Channel 4 News

Following up those case studies are several more posts as linked and summarised here.

Also, please note that the posts have attracted a good number of really interesting comments by others, and these are well worth reading, as they offer valuable further insights and raise significant new questions.

And, of course, please feel free to add your own.

Advertisements